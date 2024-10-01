All Sections
Russians deliver 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: one civilian killed, others injured – photos, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 October 2024, 12:42
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 1 October. Early reports indicate that five people have been injured and one killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on social media

Details: Fedorov said that, based on early reports, Russian forces delivered six strikes (the type of weapon is not specified).

The Russians hit residential areas and infrastructure.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration

Quote: "One person was killed and five injured in an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. High-rise buildings and houses were damaged. Infrastructure was hit."

photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration

Updated: Rescuers said that as of 16:00, one person had been killed and 18 others had been injured, including a 12-year-old child. Two more people were rescued by emergency personnel.

Zaporizhzhiawar
