Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 1 October. Early reports indicate that five people have been injured and one killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on social media

Details: Fedorov said that, based on early reports, Russian forces delivered six strikes (the type of weapon is not specified).

The Russians hit residential areas and infrastructure.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration

Quote: "One person was killed and five injured in an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. High-rise buildings and houses were damaged. Infrastructure was hit."

Updated: Rescuers said that as of 16:00, one person had been killed and 18 others had been injured, including a 12-year-old child. Two more people were rescued by emergency personnel.

