Power outages reported in 5 oblasts due to ongoing combat operations

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 12 October 2024, 13:42
Ukrainian electricity workers restore power lines damaged. Stock photo: Getty images

Power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts due to attacks and combat operations over the past day.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Reports indicate that artillery shelling damaged an overhead power line, leading to power outages for residential consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A total of 3,222 consumers are without electricity.

Substations were shut down during an air raid, leading to power outages for businesses and residential consumers across two regions of Sumy Oblast. Electricity has since been restored.

Attacks caused power outages for substations and residential consumers in Kharkiv Oblast.

Background: From January to September 2024, miners at DTEK [the largest private energy company in Ukraine – ed.] launched 16 new coal faces, with plans to introduce 9 more by the end of the year.

