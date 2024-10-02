Russian representative summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry over execution of Ukrainian soldiers

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania on Wednesday, 2 October, in connection with the execution of 16 Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian forces.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, as European Pravda reports

Details: A strong protest was voiced to the Russian representative over the war crimes committed by the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

Quote from Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: "One of them [protests] concerned the shooting of 16 Ukrainian soldiers who laid down their arms on 30 September near Pokrovsk. This is a gross and blatant violation of Russia's obligations under the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of prisoners of war."

The Lithuanian side also condemned Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine and its air strikes against civilian objects and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which have reached unprecedented levels over the past month.

Quote from Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: "Lithuania once again states that Russia must immediately cease its military aggression against Ukraine, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders."

Background:

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that the Russian army had executed 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk district, the largest known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.

Recently, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said that "more than one" Lithuanian was taking part in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia but refused to disclose any details.

The State Security Service of Latvia requested in June that criminal proceedings be initiated against a Latvian citizen who is illegally participating in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

