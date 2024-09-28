All Sections
Lithuania delivers new batch of military aid to Ukraine – photo

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 28 September 2024, 14:22
Lithuania delivers new batch of military aid to Ukraine – photo
A new batch of military aid to Ukraine from Lithuania. Photo: Lithuania's Defence Ministry

Lithuania announced the transfer of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine on Saturday, 28 September.

Source: a statement from Lithuania's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry noted that the new batch of aid for Ukraine contains logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops, and more.

 A new batch of military aid to Ukraine
Photo: Lithuania's Defence Ministry

"Our support is unwavering and our resolve is clear: Ukraine will win because freedom always wins. Together to victory," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry stressed.

Background:

  • Reports indicated that Lithuania was exploring the option of sending 17 fire engines to Ukraine. These vehicles were impounded in Klaipėda last year due to sanctions and were initially destined for Zimbabwe.
  • Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas reported that his country plans to provide Ukraine with another €40-50 million in aid this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

