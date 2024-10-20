All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 16:09
Russians shell civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast for 4 hours, 1 killed
Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

A 62-year-old local resident was killed in Russian artillery shelling of Shalyhyne hromada in Sumy Oblast on Sunday. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "According to the investigation, starting at 08:30 on 20 October 2024, the enemy shelled the civilian infrastructure of Shalyhyne hromada in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast with artillery for 4 hours straight.

A 62-year-old man was killed in his own home as a result of the enemy attack.

Several houses of local residents were damaged."

Sumy Oblastwar
Sumy Oblast
