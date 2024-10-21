All Sections
NATO Secretary General on reports of possible deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 12:58
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has spoken with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol regarding reports of the possible dispatch of North Korean troops to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: Rutter on X (Twitter)

Rutte discussed with President Yoon the information regarding the possible deployment of North Korean troops to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "North Korea sending troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine would mark a significant escalation," Rutte said.

They also talked about Seoul's partnership with NATO, defence cooperation, and interconnected security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Background:

  • On 18 October, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They are likely to be deployed to participate in combat against Ukraine.
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of preparing to send 10,000 troops to assist Moscow.
  • On Saturday, 19 October, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that he could not confirm reports that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

