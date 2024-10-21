Kremlin comments on deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, has commented on claims that troops are being sent from North Korea to Russia for deployment in Ukraine, calling the information "contradictory."

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "We are seeing a lot of contradictory information: the South Koreans say one thing, then the Pentagon says that they have no confirmation of such a statement, so there is a lot of contradictory information. It must be treated like that."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Peskov, Russia has the "sovereign right" to develop relations in all areas. "This should not cause anyone any concern, because this cooperation is not directed against third countries. We will develop this cooperation further," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea summoned Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev in protest against the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!