Kremlin comments on deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 12:11
Photo: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, has commented on claims that troops are being sent from North Korea to Russia for deployment in Ukraine, calling the information "contradictory."

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "We are seeing a lot of contradictory information: the South Koreans say one thing, then the Pentagon says that they have no confirmation of such a statement, so there is a lot of contradictory information. It must be treated like that."

Details: According to Peskov, Russia has the "sovereign right" to develop relations in all areas. "This should not cause anyone any concern, because this cooperation is not directed against third countries. We will develop this cooperation further," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea summoned Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev in protest against the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
  • On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine. On 14 October, in his evening address, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war. On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea was also supplying Russia with people to work at Russian factories. On 17 October, Zelenskyy specified that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
  • On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.
  • South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They have already arrived in Russia.
  • On 20 October, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he could not confirm reports indicating that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to join the war against Ukraine.

