Power engineers restore power line of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russia

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 October 2024, 22:50
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, has restored the power supply line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ukrenergo

Quote: "Ukrenergo's repair crews have restored the reliability of the power supply to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The 330 kV overhead wire damaged by the Russian strike is now operational."

Details: Ukrenergo reported that, as a result of a Russian attack on an energy facility on 1 October, one of the overhead lines powering the ZNPP was damaged. Repair personnel due to shelling had to wait more than a day for permission to begin repairs and restore power.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
