Russian attack cuts off power supply line to Zaporizhzhia NPP and creates threat of accident

Russia has attacked a substation, cutting off the overhead line that supplies Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and creating a threat of an accident.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of a Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines supplying the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was cut off from the power grid. The plant is again on the verge of blackout."

Details: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that this latest act of Russian terrorism had created a threat of an accident at the occupied ZNPP.

The ministry said that power engineers are working to address the aftermath of the Russian attacks and restore full power to the occupied ZNPP as soon as possible.

