Russian drone strikes civilian car in Kherson Oblast, injuring one man and killing another

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 October 2024, 15:41
An ambulance car. Stock photo: Getty Images

A man, 72, has been killed in a Russian drone strike on a civilian vehicle travelling along the motorway near Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast. Another man was hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, a man aged 72 received fatal injuries. My condolences go out to his family."

Details: Another man, 35, was taken to hospital with a blast injury, concussion, and a wounded hand. He is now receiving medical treatment.

Previously: On 23 October, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing two men aged 40 and 73.

