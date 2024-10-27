Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities

Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts have faced power outages over the past 24 hours due to Russian bombardments and hostilities.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The press service reported that equipment at a substation in Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been shut down during an air raid, resulting in a blackout affecting both substations and household and industrial consumers.

Advertisement:

A Russian attack on a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in equipment being switched off, causing a power outage for household consumers and a water utility. The power supply has been restored.

Overhead lines went out of service in Donetsk Oblast due to hostilities, cutting power to a substation and, consequently, household consumers.

Substations, household consumers, energy facilities and local industry were cut off from the power grid during a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast. The power supply has been restored.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!