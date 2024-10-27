All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 27 October 2024, 13:10
Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities
Ukrainian electricity workers restore power lines damaged. Stock photo: Getty Images

Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts have faced power outages over the past 24 hours due to Russian bombardments and hostilities.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The press service reported that equipment at a substation in Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been shut down during an air raid, resulting in a blackout affecting both substations and household and industrial consumers.

Advertisement:

A Russian attack on a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in equipment being switched off, causing a power outage for household consumers and a water utility. The power supply has been restored.

Overhead lines went out of service in Donetsk Oblast due to hostilities, cutting power to a substation and, consequently, household consumers.

Substations, household consumers, energy facilities and local industry were cut off from the power grid during a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast. The power supply has been restored.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
energy
Zaporizhzhia and oblast could face total blackout this winter, local authorities say
Russians strike energy facilities in six regions: substation on fire, overhead lines damaged
Russians attack energy facilities in five Ukraine's oblasts, Energy Ministry reports
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: