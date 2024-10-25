Zaporizhzhia and oblast could face total blackout this winter, local authorities say

Residents of Zaporizhzhia and the oblast are being urged to prepare for power outages this winter.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Asked by the host what the residents of Zaporizhzhia and the Ukraine-controlled part of the oblast should expect, Fedorov responded that they should prepare for a complete lack of electricity.

Quote: "People may not like this, as we’re dealing with very stark realities. But let’s prepare for the worst. If things go better, that’ll be great," he said.

His forecast indicates that Zaporizhzhia might face a lack of centralised power supply to water pumping stations.

Quote: "What do we need to do? We need to double our backup. Install one generator, and then a second one," he explained.

As for heating, all major boiler plants in the city and region, such as in Vilniansk, where centralised heating is available, will have cogeneration systems installed. The first will start operating in December.

Quote: "The delay and the fact this wasn’t done before the heating season are due to the enormous demand for cogeneration systems across Ukraine. No production facility in the world can meet the needs of a large country like Ukraine. Plus, we don’t have the funds," Fedorov continued.

He noted that Ukraine is appealing to partners to help procure these cogeneration systems.

"Our partners are financing them, and they’ve purchased them for us. The first cogeneration units will arrive in Zaporizhzhia by 15 November. We hope the connection will take up to a month. So we’re reserving this option," he added.

As for regular generators, schools and hospitals already have generators to provide power for education and medical care, Fedorov concluded.

