Finnish authorities have seized a section of a beach belonging to Russia and used by the country’s diplomats for recreation.

Source: Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian-owned property was seized in several regions of Finland. One of the properties is a Russian Federation-owned seaside site in Kirkkonummi. Russian diplomats used it as a recreational place.

According to the land register, this parcel of land in the south of the country contains 17 hectares of land and 3.5 hectares of marine waters. On 24 October, a bailiff seized it.

Another site, visited by television and radio journalists, is in Siuntio. Its area is around 8,000 square metres. A Soviet Union commercial representative office acquired the site in 1973.

The Finnish government also confiscated the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Helsinki, as well as four other Russian-owned buildings in the Åland Islands, including a residential building, as reported by Helsingin Sanomat.

A Finnish court seized a number of Russian assets in the country after the Ukrainian corporation Naftogaz filed a lawsuit. This measure is intended to carry out the ruling of the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague in April 2023.

The country's border service permanently closed and is now removing signage from the temporary Inari and Parikkala border crossing sites in the Lieksan region.

