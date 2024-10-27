All Sections
Finnish Prime Minister announced Zelenskyy's visit to Reykjavik

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 27 October 2024, 18:09
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has stated that he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Reykjavik.

Source: Orpo on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Orpo said he was "looking forward" to meeting President Vladimir Zelensky at a Nordic Council conference in Reykjavik. He didn't say when the meeting was set.

The Nordic Council will convene its 76th session in Reykjavik from 28 to 31 October. This session is a political conference for the Nordic countries.

The main focus for this year's session is Peace and Security in the Arctic. The agenda may potentially include an update to the Helsinki Agreement.

The organisers announced that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of Belarus' opposition, will speak during the session on 30 October.

Background: 

  • Ukraine recently requested Northern European governments to participate in the Northern Brigade project. As part of the programme, each Nordic country has been asked to prepare and arm a Ukrainian battalion.
  • In October, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated that all foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries supported permitting Ukraine to strike military targets deep into Russia.

