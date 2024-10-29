Euromaidan participant and military medic Anton Shevchuk killed in action

In 2018, Anton Shevchuk was awarded the military rank of Captain of the Medical Service. Photo: Denys Kurta/Facebook

Anton Shevchuk, a Ukrainian military surgeon known by his call sign Rastishka, has been killed in combat. He was an active participant of the Revolution of Dignity and joined the army in 2014.

Source: The tragic news was reported by Oksana Rubaniak, Ukrainian poet and serviceman, on Facebook

Quote: "Kind, real, straightforward and honest. Joyful and cheerful. Rastishka...

Thank you for being part of my life. For our service together. Thank you very much. You're one of the few I'll miss," wrote the fighter.

Alina Andriiv, a doctor and associate professor at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, offered her sympathy.

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Anton called back and said that everything would be fine: if we do not believe in unicorns, it does not mean that they do not believe in us – and he had a sticker with a unicorn [on his uniform].

I am very sad... Anton "Rastishka", you were a real friend, you were the real one," the doctor wrote.

Doctor Oksana Horalchuk-Sokal, describing her memories, talked of Anton Shevchuk as "a man with the kindest heart in the world."

According to the Pivnich (North) operational and tactical group command, in 2013-3014, a young doctor Anton Shevchuk actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. The man joined the student demonstrations at the end of November.

Anton worked as a doctor at the Lviv Regional Hospital and participated in protests till April 2014.

"The desire to join the protests was aggravated by the fact that senior colleagues did not let me go to the capital during the Orange Revolution, because they considered me too young," the doctor recalled.

Anton Shevchuk believed he possessed "powerful rebellious genes," as he was a descendant of Ukrainians tortured in Siberian camps, soldiers of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen, and members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army – all of which meant that he wanted to fight the Russians.

During the revolution, the man's stocky build earned him his callsign (Rastishka, in this case, is most likely a reference to a tall, well-built person – ed.).

On 30 November, Anton co-organised the First Sotnia of Maidan, later known as the 42nd Lviv Gate Sotnia unit of the Maidan self-defence forces (sotnia stands for "hundred" in Ukrainian).

Rastishka attempted to join the army after the Russian invasion began, but did not make it into the first wave of mobilisation. In May 2014, he joined the Kyivska Rus’ 25th Territorial Defence Battalion.

Anton began serving in the Debaltseve area in August 2014. The man saved the lives of several of his brothers-in-arms while serving in the Ukrainian army, managing the 59th Brigade's medical company, as well as the evacuation department.

During his first three years at the front, he sustained two injuries, one of which was severe damage to his spine. However, after recovering, he rejoined his brothers-in-arms.

In 2018, Anton Shevchuk was promoted to the military rank of Captain of the Medical Service.

In March 2024, Anton married his beloved Liliia.

"Remain the person you are, a wonderful and beloved one. I will not wish you affection, support, or understanding. I'll give them to you every day!" Liliia congratulated her husband on his birthday in April 2024.

