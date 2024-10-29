More than hundred combat clashes since beginning of day, half of them on Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts – General Staff

A tank opening fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have carried out 104 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defence forces, concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 29 October

Quote: "The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. In particular, terrorists attacked the areas of Marchykhyna Buda, Mykilske and Nova Sich with guided aerial bombs. A number of settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts took damage from the artillery shelling of the terrorist army today."

Advertisement:

Details: The largest number of combat clashes were recorded on the Kurakhove front, with the Russians attacking Ukrainian military units 29 times.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front 22 times. There are 12 clashes continuing near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove and Terny.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have made 11 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions since the beginning of the day. The Russian army has been suffering significant losses in manpower.

Advertisement:

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Poliana and Shakhtarske. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched airstrikes with four guided aerial bombs on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk twice with the support of aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The Russians also attacked Kharkiv and Hoptivka with aerial bombs.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians fired unguided aerial missiles at the vicinity of Novoandriivka.

On the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians carried out three assaults. They also fired at Lvove with aerial rockets.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

The Russians also launched nine airstrikes with 17 guided aerial bombs on Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!