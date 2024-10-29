All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

More than hundred combat clashes since beginning of day, half of them on Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts – General Staff

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 17:57
More than hundred combat clashes since beginning of day, half of them on Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts – General Staff
A tank opening fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have carried out 104 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defence forces, concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 29 October

Quote: "The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. In particular, terrorists attacked the areas of Marchykhyna Buda, Mykilske and Nova Sich with guided aerial bombs. A number of settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts took damage from the artillery shelling of the terrorist army today."

Advertisement:

Details: The largest number of combat clashes were recorded on the Kurakhove front, with the Russians attacking Ukrainian military units 29 times.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front 22 times. There are 12 clashes continuing near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove and Terny.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have made 11 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions since the beginning of the day. The Russian army has been suffering significant losses in manpower.

Advertisement:

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Poliana and Shakhtarske. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched airstrikes with four guided aerial bombs on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk twice with the support of aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The Russians also attacked Kharkiv and Hoptivka with aerial bombs.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians fired unguided aerial missiles at the vicinity of Novoandriivka.

On the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians carried out three assaults. They also fired at Lvove with aerial rockets.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

The Russians also launched nine airstrikes with 17 guided aerial bombs on Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
General Staff
Almost 50 combat clashes occur on Kurakhove front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians lose another 1,360 soldiers – General Staff
Total of 144 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on front
RECENT NEWS
12:44
Policymakers urge Europe to prepare for different outcomes of US elections and avoid imposing deal with Russia on Ukraine
11:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
11:53
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
11:36
First clash between Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean troops near Kursk, Russia – FT
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
11:07
Pennsylvania judge allows Musk to give US$1 million to voters
10:45
US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: