Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 19:09
Russian forces strike Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 20 times
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 20 times on 29 October.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Throughout the day, Russian forces struck Nikopol district over 20 times, using drones and artillery. The town of Nikopol itself, as well as Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk hromadas, came under attack. Infrastructure, an industrial facility, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a moped, and power lines were damaged, but people were not injured."

Details: A petrol station, three houses, and three outbuildings were also damaged in the shelling of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada. [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: In the early hours of 29 October, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, which killed one person and injured 14 others.

