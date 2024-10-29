All Sections
Rheinmetall responds to Russian threats of attacks on their facilities in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 22:24
Rheinmetall responds to Russian threats of attacks on their facilities in Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The German concern Rheinmetall said that the production of weapons in Ukraine is well protected and this is not the first time they have heard threats from the Kremlin.

Source: Voice of America; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: On 29 October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Rheinmetall facility in Ukraine, like any other defence industry, would be targeted by the Russian military.

Rheinmetall stated that this is not the first such threat from Moscow, and that their capabilities in Ukraine are fully safeguarded.

Rheinmetall stated in July 2024 that it would open four military installations in Ukraine.

The project's implementation is planned to begin shortly. Ammunition manufacture will start within two years.

