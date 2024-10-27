House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast

Wreckage from Russian attack drones damaged a house and two cars and set fire to the forest floor in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence units were responding in the oblast. Enemy targets have been destroyed. No hits were recorded on critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties among the population.

Advertisement:

A house and two cars have been damaged in one of the districts of the oblast as a result of the fall of the wreckage from the downed enemy targets. The windows in the house were smashed, and the fence was damaged.

The forest floor also caught fire. The fire has been extinguished."

Support UP or become our patron!