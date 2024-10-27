All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
A loitering munition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Wreckage from Russian attack drones damaged a house and two cars and set fire to the forest floor in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence units were responding in the oblast. Enemy targets have been destroyed. No hits were recorded on critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties among the population.

Advertisement:

A house and two cars have been damaged in one of the districts of the oblast as a result of the fall of the wreckage from the downed enemy targets. The windows in the house were smashed, and the fence was damaged.

The forest floor also caught fire. The fire has been extinguished."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos
Russian drone wreckage crashes near hostel in Ukraine's Irpin, causing fire
Ukraine's air defence destroys up to 15 Russian drones in Kyiv at night
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: