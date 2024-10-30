All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv City and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 03:32
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and Kyiv City Military Administration have reported that air defence systems were actively responding to Russian drones on the night of 29-30 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: KOMA noted that drones were detected in the airspace.

Quote from KOMA: "Air defence is responding to the targets."

Details: KCMA reported a threat of Russian drones for Kyiv.

Updated: KCMA later confirmed that air defence was responding in the capital. 

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 04:00. 

KCMA wrote again that "combat efforts by assets and personnel of the Air Force are ongoing".

The all-clear in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast was given at 05:38.

