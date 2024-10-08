Fortification contractor working in Donetsk Oblast says it stopped work due to police actions

The Avtomahistral-Pivden company, which is engaged in fortification works along the front line, in particular on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast, has announced that it has stopped work due to the actions of the National Police.

Source: company's press service

Details: The company claims that security forces raided its office, searched employees' apartments and seized important documentation related to critical infrastructure.

The National Police state that the company continues to operate as usual, but the contractor denies this information.

Representatives of the company claim that the police's actions have disrupted their computer network and electronic document management. In addition, the seizure of communication equipment made it impossible to coordinate the work of their departments.

Quote: "Work on critical infrastructure facilities, especially on fortifications along the frontline, in particular on the Pokrovsk front, has been suspended," the statement said.

The company says that this poses a threat to logistics and military routes.

The contractor believes that disputes over pricing and tender procedures should be resolved in court. Although the investigation has stated that there may be losses, it has also acknowledged that an expert examination of this issue has not yet been carried out, Avtomahistral-Pivden added.

Earlier, the National Police said that the company is suspected of violating tender procedures and arbitrarily setting prices for the cost of works in different oblasts of Ukraine.

Urgent searches of the company's employees' places of work and residence were conducted after receiving operative information that "documents confirming criminal activity may soon be destroyed," the National Police said.

During the searches, documents and digital media "with useful information for the investigation" were seized. A number of construction and technical examinations have been ordered to establish the real value of materials, works and services provided by the company.

"The company's activities are not being blocked, it continues to operate as usual," the National Police said earlier.

Background: On 4 October, the National Police conducted searches at Avtomahistral-Pivden road construction company, which, according to the company, effectively paralysed work at strategically important facilities.



