Russian troops may launch assaults on Zaporizhzhia front "any day now" – Ukrainian forces

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 November 2024, 20:52
Russian troops may launch assaults on Zaporizhzhia front any day now – Ukrainian forces
Vladyslav Voloshyn. Photo: "Army Inform"

Russian forces may soon launch ground assaults in the south of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in a comment to Sky News

Details: Voloshyn notes that Russian forces outnumber Ukrainian troops in the area. However, it remains unclear whether this will result in a single large-scale Russian offensive or a series of separate assaults.

Quote: "[The assaults] could begin in the near future, we're not even talking about weeks, we're expecting it to happen any day."

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarcombat action
