Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day

The Russians have launched 417 attacks on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces carried out four airstrikes on Tavriiske and Novodarivka.

Advertisement:

A total of 226 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

Eight MLRS strikes targeted the vicinities of Lobkove, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

Additionally, 179 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Malynivka, Novodaryivka and Olhivske.

Advertisement:

There were 65 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!