Russians hit Sumy critical infrastructure with ballistic missile: city left without electricity

The Russians launched a missile strike at 00:10 on 18 November, likely with a ballistic missile, targeting critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to local authorities, the city was left without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the strike is being assessed.

Updated: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar later said that electricity disappeared in several districts of the city, with some hospitals operating on power generators.

Quote: "Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service and the Red Cross are at the scene. We hope the power supply will be restored soon."

Background: A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November. Ten people are reported to have been killed, including two children, and more than 50 injured.

