All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Sumy critical infrastructure with ballistic missile: city left without electricity

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 00:39
Russians hit Sumy critical infrastructure with ballistic missile: city left without electricity
Rescue workers. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched a missile strike at 00:10 on 18 November, likely with a ballistic missile, targeting critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to local authorities, the city was left without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the strike is being assessed.

Advertisement:

Updated: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar later said that electricity disappeared in several districts of the city, with some hospitals operating on power generators.

Quote: "Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service and the Red Cross are at the scene. We hope the power supply will be restored soon."

Background: A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November. Ten people are reported to have been killed, including two children, and more than 50 injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumymissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Sumy
Russian strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 11
Russians hit residential building in Sumy with ballistic missile: 10 people killed, more than 50 injured – photos, videos
Russians hit multi-storey building in Sumy with attack UAV: pregnant woman is among injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: