Russians hit Sumy critical infrastructure with ballistic missile: city left without electricity
The Russians launched a missile strike at 00:10 on 18 November, likely with a ballistic missile, targeting critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: According to local authorities, the city was left without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the strike is being assessed.
Updated: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar later said that electricity disappeared in several districts of the city, with some hospitals operating on power generators.
Quote: "Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service and the Red Cross are at the scene. We hope the power supply will be restored soon."
Background: A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November. Ten people are reported to have been killed, including two children, and more than 50 injured.
Support UP or become our patron!