Russians hit residential building in Sumy with ballistic missile: 10 people killed, more than 50 injured – photos, videos

The site of the strike. Photo: Suspilne Sumy

A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November. Ten people are reported to have been killed, including two children, and more than 50 were injured.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, in a video on Telegram; Sumy City Council; local outlet Kordon.Media; President Zelenskyy; Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Suspilne Sumy Photo: Kordon.Media

Quote: "Another ballistic missile strike in the city of Sumy targeting a residential building.

We are heading to the site of the strike together with a representative of the Red Cross; more updates will follow."

Update: Later, Kobzar reported that an apartment building had suffered significant damage, with numerous people injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Suspilne Sumy Photo: Suspilne Sumy

Quote: "Unfortunately, there is extensive damage to the residential building, many people are injured, and the windows have been destroyed. The missile struck the centre of the courtyard. All the nearby buildings are without windows. Currently, the State Emergency Service and police are evacuating residents from the affected buildings."

Local outlet Kordon.Media said at least six people had been killed in the strike.

At 22:08, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people, including children, had been killed and injured in the strike.

Quote: "A missile strike hit a nine-storey building in Sumy. All necessary services are already on site and a rescue operation is underway.

As of now, there are confirmed deaths and injuries, including children. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. The perpetrator must be held accountable for the killing of innocent people."

Details: The Sumy Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 22:00, eight people are known to have been killed, including one child, and 10 local residents were injured.

At least 10 residential buildings were damaged, along with vehicles, the number of which is being determined.

Suspilne Sumy and Kordon.Media are reporting that about 50 people were injured.

At 22:40, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported eight dead, including two children (a boy, 9, and a girl, 14). Twenty local residents, including three children, sought medical assistance.

At 23:36, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported ten people dead, including two children, and 52 injured.

