Death toll from Russian missile strike on residential building in Sumy rises to 12

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 18 November 2024, 18:33
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on the evening of 17 November has risen to 12.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: "As of 14:00, another fatality has been reported. Thus, the Russians have killed 12 people, including 2 children. Eighty-four residents of the apartment buildings, including 12 children, sustained injuries of varying severity and are receiving necessary medical help."

Background: On the evening of 17 November, a Russian ballistic missile struck an apartment building in Sumy. Initial reports indicated 10 fatalities, including 2 children, and over 50 injured. Later, the death toll had risen to 11.

