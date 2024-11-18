Death toll from Russian missile strike on residential building in Sumy rises to 12

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on the evening of 17 November has risen to 12.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: "As of 14:00, another fatality has been reported. Thus, the Russians have killed 12 people, including 2 children. Eighty-four residents of the apartment buildings, including 12 children, sustained injuries of varying severity and are receiving necessary medical help."

Background: On the evening of 17 November, a Russian ballistic missile struck an apartment building in Sumy. Initial reports indicated 10 fatalities, including 2 children, and over 50 injured. Later, the death toll had risen to 11.

