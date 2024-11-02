All Sections
Air-raid warning in Kyiv lasts for 5 hours: all UAVs downed

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 10:17
Air-raid warning in Ukraine. Photo: alerts.in.ua

Air defence has been actively responding to the Russian targets in Kyiv, with shots and explosions being heard, as of the morning of 2 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; correspondents of Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Gunfire and explosions were reported in Kyiv at around 08:20.

Authorities wrote that there is a threat of Russian drones in the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters. 

An air-raid warning has been in effect for four hours since 05:00.

The Air Force later clarified that drones were moving toward Kyiv from the western direction.

Update: The all-clear was given after 10:00. 

The Kyiv City Military Administration stressed that all the UAVs that were targeting Kyiv had been shot down.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, the drone wreckage fell in six districts of the capital — Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi. There is damage to residential buildings and cars.

One person was reported to have suffered from poisoning with combustion products. 

At the moment, Russian UAVs are still being detected in Kyiv Oblast.  

