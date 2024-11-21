First school for operators of ground robotic systems opened in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine established the first school for training operators of unmanned ground robotic systems. It was opened on the basis of a training centre. General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made this decision.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Future specialists are already undergoing training. A special programme has been developed for them. In particular, they are being trained on about ten types of unmanned ground robotic systems – logistics, special and engineering.

In addition, experts are working on expanding the project, improving the effectiveness of training, and providing adequate educational and training facilities.

"It is crucial that future specialists have theoretical knowledge and practical skills. All this is supported by due attention to the duration of the training process for unmanned ground robotic systems crews. We should not wait for the future but must confidently move towards it. One of the ways to develop the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to find and implement innovative solutions in the field of training unmanned ground robotic systems operators," said Colonel Vitalii Dobrianskyi, Head of the Innovation Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

