Ukraine's development minister says Ukraine is 95% ready to resume air traffic

The Aviation Service of Ukraine is 95% ready to resume flights, but ensuring passenger safety remains a key factor.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Rebuilding of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine

Details: Kuleba said that it will take around 45-50 days from the moment the decision to resume air traffic is made to flights starting to operate from Lviv or Boryspil airports. He said passenger safety was a key concern.

Advertisement:

"Security architecture requires advanced air defence, which at the moment are deployed elsewhere in the country. When we have enough air defence for one of the airports, we will be able to talk about this. As of today, unfortunately this is not possible," Kuleba said.

When asked whether there was hope that air traffic will resume in 2025, Kuleba said that this depends on what happens on the front.

"Of course we can hope. But if we’re being realistic, we can discuss this only with regard to what’s happening on the front. Just like every other question that concerns the development of our country, the front is the first thing that needs to be considered, and only then any sort of development," Kuleba said.

Advertisement:

Background: On 15 November, Reuters reported that Ukraine's State Aviation Administration is exploring the possibility of gradually and partially reopening airspace to civil aviation, with Lviv in the country’s west potentially becoming the first city to resume airport operations.

Support UP or become our patron!