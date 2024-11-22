All Sections
Russian night drone attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 64 UAVs out of 114, 4 sill in air

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 November 2024, 17:58
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

On 22 November, Russia launched 114 different UAVs into Ukraine, 64 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: It should be mentioned that since 01:30 on 22 November, the Russians have been attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type attack drones and unidentifiable drones launched from the Russian city of Orel.

Advertisement:

In total, radio engineering soldiers from Ukraine's Air Force detected and closely followed 114 Russian air targets.

As of 17:30, Ukrainian air defence had shot down 64 Russian drones, primarily in the country's centre and northeastern regions.

In regard to other 41 UAVs – their location is unknown, most likely due to vigorous pushback by the electronic warfare of Ukraine’s defence forces; two other Russian UAVs departed Ukrainian airspace and flew to Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Combat operations continue, with four enemy UAVs still in Ukraine's airspace! Do not disregard air-raid warnings!"

