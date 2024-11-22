Russian night drone attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 64 UAVs out of 114, 4 sill in air

On 22 November, Russia launched 114 different UAVs into Ukraine, 64 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: It should be mentioned that since 01:30 on 22 November, the Russians have been attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type attack drones and unidentifiable drones launched from the Russian city of Orel.

In total, radio engineering soldiers from Ukraine's Air Force detected and closely followed 114 Russian air targets.

As of 17:30, Ukrainian air defence had shot down 64 Russian drones, primarily in the country's centre and northeastern regions.

In regard to other 41 UAVs – their location is unknown, most likely due to vigorous pushback by the electronic warfare of Ukraine’s defence forces; two other Russian UAVs departed Ukrainian airspace and flew to Russia and Belarus.

Quote: "Combat operations continue, with four enemy UAVs still in Ukraine's airspace! Do not disregard air-raid warnings!"



