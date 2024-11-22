All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian strike with Oreshnik missile is political signal – Estonian Defence Ministry

Oleh PavliukFriday, 22 November 2024, 18:36
Russian strike with Oreshnik missile is political signal – Estonian Defence Ministry
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Ministry of Defence views the Russian medium-range ballistic missile strike, dubbed Oreshnik by Vladimir Putin, to be a political signal.

Source: Gert Kaju, head of defence capabilities at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, at a briefing on Friday 22 November, writes ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kaju recalled a Russian propaganda release that said the Oreshnik strike was carried out in response to Ukraine's use of Western Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles against Russian sites.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that in Russia’s case, we are dealing with "something that has not been used before, a completely different weapon system".

Quote: "Whether it will be followed by the use of anything similar remains to be seen, but it is more likely to be to send a political message, because intercontinental ballistic missiles are significantly more expensive than the other weapon systems that are being used on a daily basis," the Estonian Ministry of Defence representative added.

According to the Estonian Defence Ministry, fighting continues throughout the whole combat zone in Ukraine, and Russian forces are advancing despite enormous losses – in certain cases, one killed for every metre of captured territory.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Kyiv has iniated a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council to consider the ramifications of the most recent medium-range ballistic missile strike on the city of Dnipro.
  • Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský believes the recent Russian Oreshnik strike on Dnipro was primarily to intimidate the civilian population.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

Netherlands to transfer 3 Patriot launchers to Ukraine – photos

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ex-Commander-in-Chief: "World war, it's already started"

Russian attack on 28 November: Ukraine's air defence shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones out of 188 Russian air targets

Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine: energy facilities under large-scale attack

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:55
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia’s pro-Russian coalition under threat and how it might affect Ukraine
15:22
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
14:47
Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal
14:29
Girl born in shelter during Russian missile attack on Lutsk
14:20
The war for Trump and the war against Trump. How Zelenskyy is preparing for a new reality
14:11
Ukraine's Air Force on consequences of latest Russian attack: 90% of cruise missiles downed, but 12 power facilities hit
14:06
Zelenskyy discusses matter of Ukraine's invitation to NATO with UK PM
14:02
Finland to create joint drone production with Ukraine
13:50
Russian forces attack Kharkiv City and Kharkiv district this afternoon
13:39
Netherlands to transfer 3 Patriot launchers to Ukraine – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: