Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has signed laws banning the "propaganda" of childfree approach (refusal to have children) and prohibiting the adoption of children by citizens of countries where "sex reassignment" is allowed.

Details: The first law signed by Putin adds the concept of "refusal to have children" to Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offences, entitled Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, sex reassignment. This article provides for fines of 50,000 to 400,000 roubles (approximately from US$ 480 to 3,800) for citizens; 400,000 to 800,000 roubles (from US$ 3,800 to 7,670) for officials, and two to five million roubles (from US$ 19,100 to 48,000) for legal entities.

At the same time, the law notes that the dissemination of information about the monastic way of life and the vow of celibacy associated with the refusal to have children will not be considered an administrative offence.

The second document amends six federal laws at once and stipulates that information that "promotes" refusal to have children will be banned from being used in films, advertising, the media and the Internet.

The third law signed by Putin amends the Family Code by adding a note to one of its articles stating that people living in countries where "sex reassignment" is allowed cannot be adoptive parents.

On 25 September, two bills were submitted to the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament – ed.] to ban the propaganda of "refusal to have children". On 12 November, the Duma passed both documents in the second and third readings. The authors of the draft law explained that the spread of the childlessness ideology in the Russian society "leads to the degradation of social institutions" and called it "one of the threats to traditional values".

The law banning the adoption of children by citizens of countries where "sex reassignment" is allowed was introduced to the State Duma in July 2024 and passed on 12 November. The explanatory note stated that it was aimed at "making it impossible for any representatives of the LGBT community to adopt Russian children".

