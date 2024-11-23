All Sections
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 13:03
Mariupol. Photo: Maxar Technologies

The Russian "kill list", planned in the event of Ukraine's capture, included teachers, veterans of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), journalists, priests, and others. [The ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.]

Source: Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at the Genocidal Practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War forum on 23 November

Quote from Budanov: "The kill lists were to include Ukrainian language, literature and history teachers; veterans of the ATO; journalists; scientists; writers; priests from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and other denominations supporting Ukraine; civic and political leaders; as well as heads of state and local government bodies.

We have witnessed horrific mass crimes against Ukrainian citizens, the evidence of which has been made known to the world. The atrocities committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha, Borodianka, Hostomel, Izium, Mariupol, and many other settlements across Ukraine have shown that these coordinated and systematic actions were based on the clear doctrinal principles of Russia's genocidal policies, as promoted by its authorities and military leadership."

Details: Budanov said that the Russians were briefed on the locations of mass graves before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • In early February 2022, Bild reported on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's plans for Ukraine in the event of an invasion, one of which included the destruction of the resistance movement and "camps" for dissenting Ukrainians. 
  • As usual, the Kremlin dismissed this as "a fabrication and a fake".

RussiapropagandaPutinoccupation
