All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 November 2024, 17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has set a goal of pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast by 20 January 2025, the date of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy during the 3rd International Grain from Ukraine Conference on Saturday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "For Putin, the most important thing is to push us out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. All these stories, all these indicators, strikes with new missiles, all this is not just for fun. He has set this task. I am sure he wants to push us out by 20 January. It is very important for him to demonstrate that he is in control of the situation. He is not in control of the situation."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that "the Kursk operation is not a toy," and it showed that Putin is not able to defend Russia fully. Nevertheless, Zelenskyy said that the most difficult situation on the frontline is in Donetsk Oblast and Ukraine’s east in general.

"He [Putin – ed.] wants to show that he has fulfilled, as he said, the task of occupying the entire Donbas, and he needs to push us out of the Kursk front. He has these two tasks," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia has never had such huge losses as on the Kursk front.

Advertisement:

"The fact that he [Putin] is most likely passing on personal requests to the command that ‘the fate of the Armed Forces rests on the Kursk operation’," Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia can only intimidate and is not as strong as it seems.

Background: Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Putin had deployed 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops in an attempt to retake Kursk Oblast from Ukraine before Donald Trump took office in January.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk OblastPutinwar
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
Grain from Ukraine programme has saved 20 million people from hunger – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: