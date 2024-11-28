Vilnius City Council adopts resolution to support Ukraine until victory

The Vilnius City Council, Lithuania, adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine on Wednesday, 27 November, calling for similar support from the capitals of other NATO member states.

Source: European Pravda; the Vilnius City Council

Details: The resolution, titled Vilnius stands with Ukraine to victory, notes that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but also for the freedom of the whole of Europe, and that the outcome of the war largely depends on the support of Western partners.

Advertisement:

The document condemns Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and declares support for Ukraine's Victory Plan and the Peace Formula as the basis for sustainable and just peace.

The Lithuanian capital also pledges to continue to provide political, moral and material support to Ukraine, in particular to its municipalities, as it has done so far, and to maintain a separate line item for support in the budget of the city of Vilnius.

Vilnius will send the signed resolution to the capitals of the European Union and NATO countries, as well as to Vilnius' partner cities in these countries, the city council said.

Advertisement:

They noted that in 2024 alone, Vilnius's support for Ukraine will exceed EUR 1.1 million. The majority of this – EUR 700,000 – will go to Dnipro, Kharkiv and the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the Ce Tu charity organisation, which provides assistance to people affected by the war and those who have lost their permanent homes.

The Vilnius City Council has extended the opportunity for Ukrainians who fled the war to use the capital's public transport free of charge for another year.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government allocated EUR 5 million for the installation of solar power plants in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!