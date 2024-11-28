All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Vilnius City Council adopts resolution to support Ukraine until victory

Oleh PavliukThursday, 28 November 2024, 00:58
Vilnius City Council adopts resolution to support Ukraine until victory
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Vilnius City Council, Lithuania, adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine on Wednesday, 27 November, calling for similar support from the capitals of other NATO member states.

Source: European Pravda; the Vilnius City Council

Details: The resolution, titled Vilnius stands with Ukraine to victory, notes that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but also for the freedom of the whole of Europe, and that the outcome of the war largely depends on the support of Western partners.

Advertisement:

The document condemns Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and declares support for Ukraine's Victory Plan and the Peace Formula as the basis for sustainable and just peace.

The Lithuanian capital also pledges to continue to provide political, moral and material support to Ukraine, in particular to its municipalities, as it has done so far, and to maintain a separate line item for support in the budget of the city of Vilnius.

Vilnius will send the signed resolution to the capitals of the European Union and NATO countries, as well as to Vilnius' partner cities in these countries, the city council said.

Advertisement:

They noted that in 2024 alone, Vilnius's support for Ukraine will exceed EUR 1.1 million. The majority of this – EUR 700,000 – will go to Dnipro, Kharkiv and the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the Ce Tu charity organisation, which provides assistance to people affected by the war and those who have lost their permanent homes.

The Vilnius City Council has extended the opportunity for Ukrainians who fled the war to use the capital's public transport free of charge for another year.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government allocated EUR 5 million for the installation of solar power plants in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years

Innovations of Ukrainian electronic warfare allow effective response to Russian drone attacks – ISW

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania allocates €5 million for solar power plants in Ukraine
Vilnius extends free public transport for Ukrainians for another year
Lithuania hands note of protest to Russian charge d'affaires over war crimes in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:30
Lieutenant Colonel Krutkov becomes 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade's commander
09:29
Wreckage of downed drones damages houses, garage and two cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:15
Ukrainian defence forces destroy 22 Russian UAVs in nine oblasts overnight
09:00
updatedPart of Ternopil without electricity after Russian UAV hits energy facility – photos
08:37
Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says
08:36
Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast
08:26
German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years
08:19
Ukraine's defence forces repel over 100 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
08:07
Russians attacked Nikopol at night, damaging school, sanatorium and residential buildings – photos
07:52
Russia has lost over 745,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: