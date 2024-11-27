Vilnius extends free public transport for Ukrainians for another year

People protesting against the war in Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Dovile Ramoskaite/Unplash

The capital of Lithuania has extended free public transport for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year.

Source: European Pravda, citing LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster

Details: The decision was unanimously approved by Vilnius City Council on 27 November.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian war refugees have been able to use public transport for free since March 2022. This measure was introduced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which brought tens of thousands of Ukrainians to Lithuania.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in other major Lithuanian cities.

Additionally, on 27 November, the Lithuanian government allocated €5 million for the installation of solar power plants in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Recently, it was reported that despite growing negative attitudes towards migrants in Lithuania, Ukrainians remain the most welcomed group.

Support UP or become our patron!