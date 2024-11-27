All Sections
Lithuania allocates €5 million for solar power plants in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 27 November 2024, 17:19
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian government has allocated €5 million to install solar power plants in Ukraine after Vilnius approved a programme to support the country's energy sector.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rasa Kairienė, head of the Development Cooperation Department at the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, stated on Wednesday that equipment for solar power plants must be reliable and safeguarded against cyber attacks and, therefore, should be of European production.

"When selecting solar power plants, we have to ensure the reliability of the equipment to be installed and the cyber security aspects so as not to create additional dependencies for Ukraine.

So, during the procurement process, we will try to include this requirement that the equipment needs to be originally from the EU or the European economy," she told Lithuanian ministers on Wednesday.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine's energy capacity has been cut by more than half since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Lithuania's total support for Ukraine will have reached €1.45 billion by the end of this year, the Foreign Ministry said.

Background

  • Reports indicated that Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action was allocating another €65 million to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
  • During her visit to Kyiv on 4 November, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the allocation of €200 million in additional winter aid for Ukraine.

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
