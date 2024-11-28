All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU and Ukraine agree on €18.1 billion assistance secured by frozen Russian assets – photos

Oleh PavliukThursday, 28 November 2024, 16:59
EU and Ukraine agree on €18.1 billion assistance secured by frozen Russian assets – photos
Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis

The European Union and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide €18.1 billion in macro-financial assistance secured by frozen Russian assets.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Shmyhal, the €18.1 billion in question is part of the Group of Seven's US$50 billion package, which is secured by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Advertisement:

"Such a step is not only support [for Ukraine] but also a precedent for holding Russia accountable for its crimes and starting the process of making the aggressor pay for its brutal war," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The G7 finalised the parameters of the US$50 billion loan to Ukraine, which was approved at the summit in Italy in June, and agreed on the distribution of the financial burden in late October.
  • The United States has confirmed that it will provide US$20 billion of the loan, the maximum expected amount, which was in doubt until recently because the EU failed to implement a safeguard against unexpected sanctions lifting, as Washington wanted, due to Hungary's opposition.
  • The UK's contribution will amount to £2.26 billion, or US$2.94 billion.
  • The funds will be provided formally as a loan but will be repaid through a tax on profits received from frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

G7
Advertisement:

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

All News
G7
G7 ready to step up pressure on China for supporting Russia – Bloomberg
Ukraine's foreign minister goes to Italy for G7 ministerial meeting
G7 leaders vow to continue supporting Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace
23:31
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
23:25
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
23:03
US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine
22:57
New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief
22:35
Ukraine's defence minister discusses preparations for next Ramstein meeting with Pentagon chief
21:44
151 Russian UAVs flew into Belarus in November – media
21:30
Putin returns Baltika to Carlsberg, company shares rise – Bloomberg
21:20
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
20:58
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with 3 missiles, Ukraine's air defence engaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: