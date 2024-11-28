All Sections
Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 November 2024, 19:16
Russia steadily turning into North Korea in terms of missile threats – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the latest statement by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin regarding possible strikes by new Oreshnik ballistic missiles against "decision-making centres" in Kyiv.

Source: Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing

Quote: "With these statements, Putin demonstrates that he is the only person who wants to continue this war and expand this war."

Details: Tykhyi noted that Putin made this statement during a visit to Kazakhstan, showing disrespect for that country and other states that have called for the avoidance of any escalation, such as China and Brazil. Ukraine is waiting to see how these countries will react to Putin's statement.

Quote: "Russia continues to sink to the level of North Korea... as previously North Korea was the only country that regularly threatened other countries with missiles."

Background: Putin said on 28 November that he may use an Oreshnik missile against "decision-making centres in Kyiv".

