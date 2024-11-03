Russians strike ambulance brigade in Kherson Oblast, wounding people
Sunday, 3 November 2024, 15:05
At approximately 11:00, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, hitting an ambulance.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The ambulance’s driver and a paramedic who were on the street during the attack sustained injuries.
They suffered mine-blast and head injuries, as well as contusions.
The paramedic also sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg. Both were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
In addition, the ambulance was damaged by the attack.
