Russians kill one civilian and injure 10 others in Kherson Oblast

One person was killed and 10 others were injured, including 3 children, as a result of Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast on 2 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military has reportedly targeted educational institutions, a library, a church, a post office and shops; 5 high-rise buildings and 14 houses in residential areas of the oblast's settlements were damaged. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, garages and cars.

The settlements of Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Tomaryne, Krupytsia and Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

