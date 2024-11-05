All Sections
Six people killed and number of injured increases to 24 in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:17
Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Google maps

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has said that six people have been killed and nine injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 5 November.

Source: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Six people have been killed and nine injured. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. This is what we know so far about the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia."

Details: Fedorov also said that those who were injured are receiving medical treatment.

Update: Later, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in the attack had increased to 16.

"All are receiving medical assistance," he noted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia had increased to 20 people, the number of killed didn’t change. The criminal proceedings were initiated.

According to the investigation, on 5 November, the Russians carried out a missile attack on the civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged.

After 14:00, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 23. He said that a fire at the site of the attack had been extinguished. 

Later, Fedorov added that 24 people had turned for medical assistance. The Russians also damaged an infrastructure facility.

Background: Earlier, Fedorov said that Russian forces had attacked Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 5 November, targeting an infrastructure facility and injuring two people.

