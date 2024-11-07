Google removes Ukrainian military infrastructure from its maps

Google has removed images of Ukrainian military infrastructure that had been displayed on its maps after a recent update.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CDC) at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council

Quote from Kovalenko: "Google has fixed the issue with the maps. Military facilities and systems are no longer displayed. Everything will be fine going forward as well."

Background:

Earlier, numerous images of Ukrainian defence infrastructure appeared after Google updated its maps, but it was only after a public outcry that the company agreed to resolve the issue.

"We asked them to fix it fast, but they were out for the weekend. It didn’t concern them. All the while Russians were already actively spreading these images," Kovalenko said.

After that, Kovalenko reported, Google representatives said they were working to remedy the situation.

It was later reported that the satellite images of Ukraine's defence infrastructure displayed on the updated Google Maps had been taken more than a year ago and came from open sources.

