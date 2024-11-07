All Sections
Google removes Ukrainian military infrastructure from its maps

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 7 November 2024, 16:19
Google removes Ukrainian military infrastructure from its maps
Google logo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Google has removed images of Ukrainian military infrastructure that had been displayed on its maps after a recent update.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CDC) at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council

Quote from Kovalenko: "Google has fixed the issue with the maps. Military facilities and systems are no longer displayed. Everything will be fine going forward as well."

Background:

  • Earlier, numerous images of Ukrainian defence infrastructure appeared after Google updated its maps, but it was only after a public outcry that the company agreed to resolve the issue.
  • "We asked them to fix it fast, but they were out for the weekend. It didn’t concern them. All the while Russians were already actively spreading these images," Kovalenko said.
  • After that, Kovalenko reported, Google representatives said they were working to remedy the situation.
  • It was later reported that the satellite images of Ukraine's defence infrastructure displayed on the updated Google Maps had been taken more than a year ago and came from open sources.

