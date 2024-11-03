Google agrees to remove images of Ukrainian military infrastructure only after public outcry

After a recent Google Maps update, multiple images of Ukrainian defence installations appeared on the maps. However, the company agreed to remove the images – but not until a widespread public outcry regarding the matter emerged.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "We asked them to fix it fast, but they were out for a weekend. It did not concern them. All the while Russians were already actively spreading these images," Kovalenko said.

After that, according to Kovalenko, Google representatives said they were already working to correct the situation with pictures of the deployment of military facilities in Ukraine.

