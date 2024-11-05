Google reacts to images with Ukraine's defence infrastructure appearing on Google Maps

Satellite pictures of Ukraine's defence facilities, which have been shown on updated Google maps, were taken over a year ago and are publicly available.

Source: press service of Google in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda

Quote: "These satellite images were taken more than a year ago and come from widely available sources – we intentionally do not publish recent imagery of conflict areas. We take requests like these very seriously, and are in touch with Ukrainian officials," Google said.

Following a recent Google Maps update, several photographs of Ukrainian army facilities appeared on the map. The company decided to remove the images, but only after a huge public outrage over the situation arose.

"We asked them to fix it fast, but they were out for a weekend. It did not concern them. All the while Russians were already actively spreading these images," said Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.

After that, according to Kovalenko, Google representatives said they were already working to correct the situation with images showing the location of military systems in Ukraine.

