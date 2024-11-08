Zelenskyy: brigade commanders work on strengthening positions on toughest fronts

Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts remain the most difficult sectors of the front line.

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address on 8 November

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief delivered a report today. The front line. Kurakhove direction and Pokrovsk direction are the most challenging at the moment. The military command and the brigade command are working to strengthen our positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy reported on his participation in the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

Quote: "Ukraine's position has been presented. And overall, the development of European policy for the coming period should be collaborative, coordinated, and directly supportive of our partnership in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Just as global affairs collapse without a strong America, maintaining stability for European nations is simply impossible without a strong Europe. And next week should also bring relevant results – the results in our work with partners."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!