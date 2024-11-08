All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: brigade commanders work on strengthening positions on toughest fronts

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 8 November 2024, 21:08
Zelenskyy: brigade commanders work on strengthening positions on toughest fronts
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts remain the most difficult sectors of the front line. 

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address on 8 November 

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief delivered a report today. The front line. Kurakhove direction and Pokrovsk direction are the most challenging at the moment. The military command and the brigade command are working to strengthen our positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy reported on his participation in the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

Quote: "Ukraine's position has been presented. And overall, the development of European policy for the coming period should be collaborative, coordinated, and directly supportive of our partnership in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Just as global affairs collapse without a strong America, maintaining stability for European nations is simply impossible without a strong Europe. And next week should also bring relevant results – the results in our work with partners."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyycombat actionwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Zelenskyy
Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media
Controversial Ukrainian MP writes letter to Trump and urges Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with Russia; Ukrainian President's Office responds
Zelenskyy discusses North Korean military involvement in war against Ukraine with NATO Secretary General
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: