All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian strike area near bank in Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast: 10 people injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 December 2024, 10:55
Russian strike area near bank in Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast: 10 people injured

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 10 December. So far, 10 people are known to have sustained injuries in the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers struck the town of Zlatopil in the Lozove district. Early reports suggest it was a missile strike."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said that Russian forces struck an area near a bank, with several non-residential buildings and civilian cars sustaining damage in the attack.

"The number of casualties has risen to eight. Repeat attacks have occurred," he wrote later.

Update: Later, Syniehubov clarified that ten people were injured as a result of two missile attacks on Zlatopil.

Advertisement:

It is noted that two more women were injured as a result of the second missile attack and hospitalised in a medical facility.

The repeat attack damaged the administrative building.

The casualties include two men, 49 and 59, and eight women aged from 29 to 62. Eight people were hospitalised.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeKharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
missile strike
Fifth person dies following Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 November
Russia launched 2 missiles and 37 drones: all missiles and half of UAVs shot down
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: