Russian strike area near bank in Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast: 10 people injured

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 10 December. So far, 10 people are known to have sustained injuries in the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers struck the town of Zlatopil in the Lozove district. Early reports suggest it was a missile strike."

Details: Syniehubov said that Russian forces struck an area near a bank, with several non-residential buildings and civilian cars sustaining damage in the attack.

"The number of casualties has risen to eight. Repeat attacks have occurred," he wrote later.

Update: Later, Syniehubov clarified that ten people were injured as a result of two missile attacks on Zlatopil.

It is noted that two more women were injured as a result of the second missile attack and hospitalised in a medical facility.

The repeat attack damaged the administrative building.

The casualties include two men, 49 and 59, and eight women aged from 29 to 62. Eight people were hospitalised.

