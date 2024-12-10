World Bank allocates US$454 million for Ukraine's healthcare

Ukraine will receive US$454 million from the World Bank to develop its healthcare, which is intended to support priority financing under the healthcare guarantee programme.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The money will be provided as part of the THRIVE project, which aims to help reform the healthcare system and make it more effective in times of war, Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

The programme is funded by the Government of Japan, the World Bank, and a grant from the Urban Resilience Trust Fund (URTF).

Background:

On 22 November, the Ukrainian government made a decision that would allow Ukraine to receive US$4.8 billion from the World Bank.

On 27 November, Ukraine received US$4.8 billion from the World Bank as part of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) project.

Support UP or become our patron!