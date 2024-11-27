Ukraine receives almost US$5 billion from World Bank

Ukraine has received US$4.8 billion from the World Bank as part of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) project.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote from Shmyhal: "This is the largest investment project in the history of the Bank, launched to support our country in implementing reforms, social and educational sectors, healthcare, agricultural producers, as well as recovery projects."

Details: During the full-scale war, almost US$50 billion has been raised through World Bank mechanisms.

Background:The government has made a decision that will allow Ukraine to receive US$4.8 billion from the World Bank.

