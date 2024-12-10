All Sections
Over 30% of Ukrainians consider nuclear weapons to be best security guarantee, almost 30% – joining NATO

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 10 December 2024, 12:04
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainians consider Ukraine possessing nuclear weapons and gradual accession to NATO to be the best guarantees of security for Ukraine to a similar extent.

Source: European Pravda with a reference to a poll conducted by the New Europe Center

Details: Most respondents believe that the best security guarantees for Ukraine are the development of nuclear weapons by the state (31.3%) and gradual accession to NATO (29.3%).

Other options have significantly less support. 

Thus, 11.2% believe in the effectiveness of a defence alliance with the United States, 8.9% of Ukrainians are ready to rely on UN peacekeepers, and only 6.4% are confident in the effectiveness of European troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Read also: NATO guarantees for Ukraine: how and why Kyiv changed its stance in relations with the Alliance 

Background:

  • More than 70% of respondents supported joining NATO on the model of West Germany, i.e. without guarantees for temporarily occupied territories.
  • The poll also showed a large decline in trust in US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Only French President Emmanuel Macron has increased his trust rating among Ukrainians.  

