Over 30% of Ukrainians consider nuclear weapons to be best security guarantee, almost 30% – joining NATO

Ukrainians consider Ukraine possessing nuclear weapons and gradual accession to NATO to be the best guarantees of security for Ukraine to a similar extent.

Source: European Pravda with a reference to a poll conducted by the New Europe Center

Details: Most respondents believe that the best security guarantees for Ukraine are the development of nuclear weapons by the state (31.3%) and gradual accession to NATO (29.3%).

Advertisement:

Other options have significantly less support.

Thus, 11.2% believe in the effectiveness of a defence alliance with the United States, 8.9% of Ukrainians are ready to rely on UN peacekeepers, and only 6.4% are confident in the effectiveness of European troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Read also: NATO guarantees for Ukraine: how and why Kyiv changed its stance in relations with the Alliance

Advertisement:

Background:

More than 70% of respondents supported joining NATO on the model of West Germany, i.e. without guarantees for temporarily occupied territories.

The poll also showed a large decline in trust in US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Only French President Emmanuel Macron has increased his trust rating among Ukrainians.

Support UP or become our patron!